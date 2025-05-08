David Beckham unveils new career venture with former teammate

David Beckham has unveiled his next career move!

The retired footballer has announced that he is teaming up with his fellow Manchester United star, Gary Neville, to partner up in ownership of Salford City Football Club.

David – who celebrated his 50th birthday last week – took to social media earlier today to share the exciting news.

On his Instagram account, the sporting legend posted several snaps of himself and Gary throughout their careers.

“Salford played such an important role in my life growing up… it’s where I trained with United alongside my best mates every day, it’s where I bought my first house and where me and Victoria lived,” David began in his message.

“I’m so proud to be part of a new ownership group alongside my mate @gneville2 as we begin the next chapter of Salford’s journey. Football is at the heart of this community and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the Ammies,” he wrote.

In his comments section, many of David’s followers have been expressing their reactions to his latest announcement.

“Love it. Roots are important!” one fan praised.

“Hats off to you both,” another replied.

“Neville and Beckham, the duo we never knew we needed,” a third follower teased.

Salford City also took the opportunity to release their own statement, sharing their delight at their new owners.

“Salford City Football Club announces that the Club has been acquired by a new ownership group led by David Beckham and Gary Neville,” they wrote.

“The new ownership group includes US-based businessman Declan Kelly and Lord Mervyn Davies, who will both serve as new Co-Chairs of the Club’s board. Class of 92 members Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Phil Neville will continue to have roles in the Club,” they explained.

“The acquisition includes a commitment by the new shareholders to invest significantly in the Club, the team and its facilities,” they added.