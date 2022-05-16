David Beckham shares pics as he enjoys favourite childhood dinner with mum

David Beckham was left feeling nostalgic last night after he enjoyed a home-cooked meal with his mum.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram to share a rare snap of him and his mum together whilst they sat at the dinner table.

Beckham captioned the post, “Can’t beat dinner with mum. Gammon, chips, pineapple, fried egg, coleslaw & mushy peas.. Favourite as a kid thanks mum”.

He continued, “Followed by a jam doughnut and a cup of tea. Sorry @jo_jo_bechkam_ the [king] was home for dinner”.

The football star was poking fun at his younger sister Joanne, trying to make her jealous for missing out on their mum’s cooking. David also has an older sister named Lynne.

The post led to many of David’s celeb friends to comment under the snap including celebrity chef Gordan Ramsey.

Ramsey wrote, “I’m on my way”. The footballer’s mum replied to the chef by saying, “your welcome any time”.

David’s sister Joanne jokingly added, “Wouldn’t mind I’m not even allowed in these days let alone get gammon and chips!!”.

“Wonder if @sandra_beckham49 got the king mug out of the cupboard for you too… anything for the king”. “Oh was there red carpet to????”, she continued with laughing face emojis.

David’s mum wrote on the post saying, “always your favourite”.

Irish footballer Robbie Keane also commented under the photo with heart emojis.

Many fans commented about how nice it is to see David with his mum and added that nothing beats a home-cooked meal. One fan penned, “Top man becks! Nothing like a mother’s cooking”.

A second added, “Can’t beat tea with mum”, and a third saying, “This is what really counts: special moments with mum”.