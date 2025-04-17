David Beckham posts sweet snaps to mark wife Victoria’s birthday

It’s Victoria Beckham’s special day!

Today (April 17) marks Victoria Beckham’s birthday, with the fashion designer turning 51 this year.

In honour of the exciting occasion, Victoria’s husband, retired footballer David Beckham, has taken the opportunity to share his adoration for her!

Earlier today, David took to his Instagram account and chose to upload several snaps from Victoria’s life so far.

The first image showcases the happy couple in their younger years, sharing a kiss in a pool. The other photos give glimpses into the former Spice Girls singer’s childhood, while another displays Victoria with the couple’s four kids – sons Brooklyn (26), Romeo (22), Cruz (20), and 13-year-old daughter Harper.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing Wife, Mummy & Best Friend that we could all wish for,” David penned at the beginning of his caption.

“Have the most perfect day because you deserve to and we love you so much,” the 49-year-old added.

In the comments section of David’s post, the couple’s youngest son, Cruz, chose to share his own birthday wishes to his mother.

“I love you so much mum x from day 1 you have showed us unconditional love and haven’t stopped since,” he commented.

Many of David and Victoria’s fans have also been expressing their own well-wishes to the birthday girl.

“Happy Birthday to the Queen of fashion and fabulousness,” one follower gushed.

“So much of Romeo when she was a kid. Happy birthday Victoria,” another exclaimed.

“Happy Birthday Victoria have an amazing day x,” a third fan added.

Victoria’s 51st birthday comes just a few weeks before her husband is due to join her in the milestone decade. On May 2 of this year, former Manchester United star David will be celebrating his 50th birthday.

The father-of-four recently opened up for the first time about the milestone, and shared that it “doesn’t bother” him “one bit”.

Speaking to Men’s Health, he admitted: “I’m really happy. I’ve got the business and an amazing family. My kids are working hard and they’ve all got passions – that’s what’s important to me.”