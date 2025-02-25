David Beckham gets candid about fatherhood ahead of 50th birthday

David Beckham has been reflecting on his life so far!

The retired footballer has been married to Victoria Beckham since 1999, and the couple share four children together – sons Brooklyn (25), Romeo (22), Cruz (20) and 13-year-old daughter Harper.

Ahead of his 50th birthday in May, David has now been reflecting on his health and his deepening bond with his children.

In an interview with Men’s Health, the 49-year-old was asked how he has been feeling physically, as he approaches his milestone age.

“Do you know what, my body’s actually feeling better than it has done for a long time. People ask where I feel it the most – is it my knees or my ankles? My achilles was a bad injury towards the end of my playing career but it never troubles me now, despite rupturing it,” he explained, adding: “It’s actually my back and left hip that give me the most grief.”

David was then asked if he feels sensitive about the prospect of entering his fifth decade.

“Doesn’t bother me one bit. People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue. It’s not something that I’m worried about, as long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about,” he explained.

“I’m really happy. I’ve got the business and an amazing family. My kids are working hard and they’ve all got passions – that’s what’s important to me,” the former Manchester United star noted.

The father-of-four then went on to admit that he is dreading the moment when his daughter, Harper, finishes school in five years’ time.

“We’re not quite there yet, but it’s actually painful. We’ve gone from having four in the house to one,” David confessed.

Recalling his sons’ messy bedrooms, David added: “What I would give to have that back and be able to walk in, moaning to them about it! That said, my boys are pretty good. They’ll always ask me to the pub when they go with their mates."