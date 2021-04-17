Date night recipe: prawn coconut lime curry

Having a date night this weekend, virtual or otherwise? Then we have the dish for you, guaranteed to spice things up a little!

It’s always nice to make a fuss now and again, especially when we’re not able to go out on date nights. The kitchen date night has become more popular than ever so our cooking skills have gotten a bit of a brushing up over lockdown. This coconut lime shrimp dinner is the piece de resistance in your at-home date-night repertoire. Light the candles, cool the wine and get cooking!

You’ll need…

3 strips thick cut slices bacon

600g shrimp

200g baby spinach or kale

25g coriander

4 cloves garlic

1inch fresh ginger

1 jalapeno pepper

1 green onion

1/2 lime, juice and zest of

1 can coconut milk

1tbsp fish sauce

2tbsp honey

200g rice noodles

3tbsp olive oil

3tbsp butter

In a medium sized bowl, marinate your shrimp in olive oil, honey, chopped garlic, grated ginger and chopped jalapeno for 2 hours.

In a large pan over a medium heat, add 1tbsp of olive oil and fry your chopped pieces of bacon until cooked through. Set aside.

In a clean pan, pour in the rest of your olive oil and then add your prawns, cooking over a medium heat, turning to cook both sides.

Place butter in the pan with them and then add your coconut milk with a dash of water.

Allow it to cook for 2-3 minutes, before adding in your fish sauce, baby spinach, coriander and lime juice. Allow to simmer until it starts to bubble and the spinach has wilted.

Meanwhile, boil your rice noodles for 3-4 minutes before straining and serving.

Ladle your prawn-coconut mixture over it and garnish with lime and an extra slice or two of chilli, if you’re feeling spicy! Enjoy!