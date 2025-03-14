Danny Jones speaks out with apology statement after Maura Higgins kiss

Danny Jones has broken his silence, after footage emerged that appeared to showcase him kissing Maura Higgins.

Earlier this month, footage recorded by The Sun showed former Love Island bombshell Maura and McFly singer Danny – who starred together on last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity – sharing a kiss during a BRIT Awards afterparty.

Although Maura is reportedly single, Danny has been married to his wife Georgia since 2017, and the couple share a son, seven-year-old Cooper, together.

Now, almost two weeks on from the scandal breaking, Danny has broken his silence on the matter and has released an apology statement.

Earlier today, the 39-year-old took to his Instagram stories and penned a message about the controversy.

“Hello everyone, Sorry it's taken me a while to post this but l've taken some time out to be with those closest to me,” he began.

“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately,” Danny continued, appearing to confirm the rumours.

“I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny,” he added.

Danny’s wife Georgia has yet to release her own statement on the controversy, and Maura has also remained silent on the matter.

Danny and Maura met for the first time last November, when they both starred on the most recent series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Although Maura exited the series in seventh place, Danny later went on to win the show.

The pair have since interacted together at multiple social events, including attending a launch hosted by their fellow campmate, Coleen Rooney.

After initially meeting at an event in 2008, Danny and Georgia started dating two years later. Following their lavish wedding in Georgia’s home county of Yorkshire in 2014, the couple went on to become parents together for the first time in January 2018, with the birth of their son, Cooper.