Daniel Radcliffe shares rare glimpse into life with his first child

Daniel Radcliffe has given a rare insight into his life as a dad!

In April of last year, the former Harry Potter star welcomed his first child with his partner Erin Darke. The couple are now parents to a baby boy.

Over a year on from his son’s birth, Daniel has now taken the opportunity to open up about parenthood.

Last night, the 34-year-old attended the Tony Awards with Erin. In an interview with People, Daniel was quizzed about how he was choosing to mark Father’s Day.

“I’m going to be doing most of my celebrating of Father’s Day tomorrow. We had rehearsal for this this morning, so I saw him in the morning, and then went to rehearsal, and then went back and saw him again, and then had a matinee today,” he explained.

“So, I haven’t had a ton of hanging out with my son on Father’s Day, but I will be doing that tomorrow and I’m very excited about it,” he gushed.

Daniel was then asked if his son has hit “any milestones”, to which he replied: “He’s great. He’s talking and saying nonsense, but very, very charming nonsense. He’s the best.”

During the ceremony, Daniel then went on to win his first Tony Award, picking up the ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical’ award for his performance in Merrily We Roll Along. In his acceptance speech, the proud dad gushed: “My love, Erin. You and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Speaking in the press room following his win, the dad-of-one expressed how he was feeling.

“It’s been a really emotionally charged day. Somebody sent me a really sweet text about being a dad at, like, 9am this morning, just after we’d rehearsed for the performance, and I just texted back, ‘What are you doing to me? I can’t cry anymore today, it can’t start like that,’” he joked.

“It’s lovely. I honestly haven’t spent a ton of time with my son today, so I’m excited to see him tomorrow,” Daniel concluded.