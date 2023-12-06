Daniel Lustig-Webb shares health update on husband Stephen

Daniel Lustig-Webb has shared a health update on his husband Stephen Lustig-Webb.

Stephen was set to appear on the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice but suffered an ankle injury during training, meaning he had to pull out of the competition.

When previously speaking about his injury, Stephen revealed he would have to be on crutches for a few months, but now his other-half has shared an update on his recovery.

While speaking to The Sun, Daniel revealed, “Stephen's doing good, he's got his cast off now and he's actually got a boot on for the next six weeks and then he'll get back to it, he's really excited”.

“I've had to be his nurse maid, he loves it”, the former Gogglebox star admitted before sharing details of the extra household work he’s had to do while Stephen has been resting his ankle.

“I've got to do dog walking, looking after him and then work in the salons”.

Reflecting on the injury, Daniel explained, “He broke his ankle in two places, he's gutted about Dancing on Ice, he was so excited”.

“He's got some other stuff happening next year that he's really excited about and hopefully we've got some stuff together and stuff separately – could possibly be more reality work”, the hairdresser teased.

When Stephen first shared an insight into how he damaged his ankle, he told The Sun, “I’m really gutted, it’s really hard mentally cos I’m indoors all day now”.

“Training was going really well, I was improving every day and that’s the gutting thing – it isn’t like I was doing the headbanger, I was just doing this simple little move and I just slipped”.

He went on to say, “I’ve allowed myself to be a bit down in the dumps about it and I’ve had to stop watching everyone’s progress on social media but I have to look towards the future and hopefully a new job after Christmas”.

“I’m stuck on the sofa. I’ve tried going on my crutches but I’ve slipped up a few times. Daniel went and got me a wheelchair but it’s made me feel really old and knackered. I’ve gone from feeling 21 to now feeling 61!”, Stephen shared.