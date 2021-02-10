Dani Harmer responds to cruel comments about her weight-gain

Dani Harmer is returning to the world of Tracy Beaker, in a new three-part BBC series. This time though, Tracy Beaker has grown up and is now a proud single mum with her own daughter.

After the trailer for this highly anticipated series was released earlier this week, Dani took to social media to share her excitement with the fans, while also showing her disappointment at some people’s cruel comments about her weight.

Watch the trailer for My Mum Tracy Beaker here;

“Overwhelmed by all the love!! Sad that I’ve had to use my block button a couple of times though!! But I’m far too old for negativity!!” she wrote on Twitter yesterday.

“And yes I’ve put on weight! We’ve been in lockdown all year! I ate some chocolate! Get over it! Rolling on the floor laughing! Size 10 isn’t exactly huge now move on,” she proudly remarked.

Dani’s tweet was met with a huge amount of support and love from followers and fans alike, with one person replying, “You’re a queen, always have been always will be!! Don’t let anyone tell you any different, you look amazing! Can't wait to watch.”

Meanwhile, another fan chimed in, “Sorry about the negativity you've endured but just know that myself & so many others are so happy for you & your good news couldn't have come at a better time; especially for those of us who grew up with Beaker. In regards to weight, people should mind their own business.”

Sadly this isn’t the only time Dani has received negative comments about her weight though. When speaking to Radio Times earlier this week Dani recalled the awful things that were said about her weight while she was partaking in Strictly Come Dancing.

“I got so many messages, people telling me that I'm fat, that I'm overweight and I was like a size six at the time,” the 32-year-old actress confessed, adding, “So I was like, 'Holy moley, if I'm fat, God knows what other people must be thinking if they're bigger than me', that must be just horrible.”

My Mum Tracy Beaker is a three-part BBC series set to air this weekend at 5pm this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. According to Dani, “It’s for all ages! So you can enjoy it at 7 or 37.” Don’t forget to tune in!