Dani Dyer’s boyfriend Sammy pleads guilty after £34K scam

It has just been reported that Dani Dyer’s boyfriend Sammy Kimmence has pleaded guilty for scamming two elderly pensioners out of nearly £34,000, after previously stating that he was innocent.

Appearing in court today, Sammy changed his plea to guilty, admitting to scamming an 80-year-old man and a 90-year-old man out of £33,919 by posing as a financial investor.

It has since come out in the courts this morning that both of the elderly men, Peter Martin and Peter Hayes, were clients at the company where Sammy used to work, with Sammy taking them on after the company had closed down.

Allegedly Sammy falsely claimed that he was authorised to provide financial services to both of the men. However, today the 25-year-old pleaded guilty, admitting to five counts of fraud which could mean he’s facing jail time.

This news comes nearly three months after Sammy’s girlfriend and Love Island star Dani Dyer welcomed the birth of their first child, a beautiful baby boy whom they called Santiago.

“Wow I just simply cannot put this moment into words,” Sammy wrote at the time, alongside a series of sweet snaps of his new son. “A day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving. You have my heart son and wow what a women your mother is,” Sammy lovingly added.