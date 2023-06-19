Dani Dyer shares update on twins as she reveals who they look like

Dani Dyer has shared an update on life after welcoming her twin girls into the world with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

The former Love Island star gave birth to her identical daughters, Star and Summer, at the end of May and is already mum to her two-year-old son Santiago whom she had during a previous relationship.

Now that her daughters are just over a month old, Dani has been divulging an update on life as a mum-of-three to her fans, revealing how her son is getting on now that the newborns have arrived, and sharing who the girls look like the most.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

While answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Dani revealed how her toddler is finding being a big brother to two sisters.

Posting a video of Santiago giving his sisters a kiss on their heads, Dyer explained, “He loved them so much, such a good big brother”.

“I cried alot for him when I got home as I felt so bad and he felt so big all of a sudden (definitely the hormones)”, she admitted before adding, “But he has adapted well”.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

The reality TV star then revealed who the tot’s look like and revealed that she is able to tell them apart even though they are identical.

“Yes I really can [tell the girls apart]… they are identical twin girls however I don’t think they look anything alike”.

“Summer looks alot more like Jarrod and people say Star looks like me… but I can’t really see me in the girls at all”.

After welcoming Star and Summer into the world, Dani penned a heartwarming tribute to her children alongside a collection of adorable family snaps.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

The 26-year-old wrote, “Our first week together & enjoying every moment of the newborn bubble”.

“It’s been amazing watching santi be a big brother he has melted my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine and he just feels like such a big boy all of a sudden”.

Dani sweetly closed off by adding, “My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of 5”.