Dani Dyer shares adorable snaps of baby twins with son Santiago

Dani Dyer has shared some adorable new photos of her baby twins!

The former Love Island winner welcomed identical twin girls last month with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen. This was the first time that the couple had become parents together, as Dani was already a mum to two-year-old son Santiago.

Now, two weeks on from the twins’ arrival, the 26-year-old has treated her fans to an updated glimpse at daughters Summer and Star!

This evening, footballer Jarrod and his teammates at West Ham will be competing in the Europa Conference League final. To show her support, Dani has taken to Instagram to reveal some gorgeous photos of her three children wearing West Ham kits.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

“Good luck to our daddy & jayjay tonight we love you,” Dani penned, revealing the heartwarming nickname that toddler Santiago has for Jarrod.

On her Instagram stories, Dani also shared a sweet snap of dad Jarrod cuddling Summer and Star.

“Good luck tonight daddy we love you so so much,” the reality star gushed alongside the image.

“So proud of you every single day @jarrodbowen,” Dani added.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

Many famous faces have since taken to Dani’s comments section to express their delight at the beautiful new images.

“This is so cute,” wrote former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.

“This is just adorable!!!” replied food writer Neha Gandesha.

Dani’s father, former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, also responded with two hearts and two hammers emojis, in support of his daughter’s partner.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

The cute pics come after Dani and Jarrod confirmed on May 25 that their twin girls had arrived on May 22.

Dani simply penned her caption at the time with the date of her daughters’ births. Then, four days later, the mum-of-three announced that her baby girls’ names were Summer and Star.

“My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of 5,” she exclaimed at the time.