Dani Dyer reportedly dumps BF Sammy after 3 year jail sentence

It seems that Dani Dyer truly is unlucky with love, as the Love Island star has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence following yesterday’s verdict, as Sammy was sentenced to over three years in prison.

The 25-year-old dad was sentenced to 42 months in jail after pleading guilty to scamming two elderly pensioners out of nearly £34K.

According to a source who spoke to the MailOnline, Dani is “absolutely floored by what's happened with Sammy. She knows she has to make massive changes in her life and she's so distraught.”

“All she knows is that her baby boy Santiago is the only thing that matters now and she is trying to work out how best to look after him as a single parent.”

The insider claimed that Sammy “completely downplayed the court case every step of the way.”

“He led her to believe he hadn't done anything too serious and that he would get a suspended sentence. Now she knows the full horror of the crime.”

“She is broken. She feels desperately sorry for the two men he scammed and whose lives he ruined,” the source added.

Dani and Sammy had previously dated and broken up before Dani entered the Love Island villa in 2018 where she met and fell in love with fellow islander, Jack Fincham.

When things didn’t work with Dani and Jack outside of the reality show, Dani reportedly started seeing Sammy again, with the two confirming their relationship in 2019. Dani and Sammy welcomed the birth of their first child together this past January, a baby boy they sweetly named Santiago.

Back in April of this year, Sammy changed his plea to guilty, after previously stating he was innocent in the £34K scam.

It was reported that Sammy posed as a financial investor, persuading Peter Hayes, an 81-year-old man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer's, and Peter Martin, a 91-year-old pensioner who has since passed away, into investing £33,919 with him, under his new supposed company, S&S Trading.

However, as reported by Tyla, Sammy failed to invest both Hayes and Martin’s savings, and instead spent the money on expensive hotels, designer clothing and fancy restaurants.

Yesterday, Wednesday, July 14, Sammy received a prison sentence of 42 months (three and a half years) and was told that he will have to serve at least half of that time.