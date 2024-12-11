Dani Dyer opens up about wedding planning with Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer has spilled a few more details about her wedding plans!

In July of this year, the former Love Island winner announced her engagement to her partner, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

The couple have been together since 2021, and have since welcomed one-year-old twin daughters Summer and Star together, alongside Dani’s three-year-old son Santiago.

Now, as she prepares to tie the knot next year, Dani has been reflecting on her wedding plans so far!

Earlier today, the 28-year-old took to her Instagram stories and asked her fanbase to submit questions for a Q&A.

During the session, one fan asked her: “How’s the wedding planning going?”

Dani then went on to reveal that she has been stressed out with her wedding plans in recent weeks, as she tries to juggle them alongside the run up to Christmas.

“I've chosen my dress and nearly there with bridesmaids etc but I feel like I still have so much to do still,” the mum-of-three penned in response.

“Trying to sort out guest lists etc has been the hardest. I am going to just continue with the planning in the new year as I just have complete Xmas brain xx,” Dani admitted.

“I honestly can totally see why people just go and elope or let Elvis marry them in Vegas,” the reality star joked further.

Following her engagement in July, Dani previously confirmed to her fans on Instagram that the couple had set a date for their nuptials, noting that it will be in summer 2025.

When asked in August if she had already set a date with Jarrod, Dani wrote: “Yes we have. It’s really hard with Jarrod’s football as we have limited days we can do.”

To announce her engagement, Dani chose to share three stunning photos taken after Jarrod’s proposal.

The adorable snaps showcased the happy couple on a yacht trip in Spain, with the mum-of-three’s new engagement ring shining on her left hand.

“Us forever,” Dani gushed at the time on Instagram.