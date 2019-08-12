Dani Dyer talks therapy, marriage and controlling relationships

Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer has revealed that she needed therapy after an emotionally controlling relationship left her "trapped".

The 23-year-old reality star spoke to Stella magazine, and said that she dated a 'prince charming' from 16-years-old until the age of 19, who turned out to be the "worst part of her life".

"It was because of him that I lost my confidence in acting," she said, noting that her weight dropped by seven stone.

"He became my whole world and I just wanted to please him, but if I got a good part – like a role in We Still Kill the Old Way – he’d shake his head and say: 'Why do you want to do that?' He’d make me feel I couldn’t really do it.

"But it didn't just make me stronger, it made me realise how important my family were, how important I was, how much I needed my friends and how easy it is to get trapped like that if you don't watch out and put up little rules."

The Essex star is taking over Maya Jama's presenting role on True Love or True Lies?, a dating show.

Back in 2018, Dyer won the ITV hit show with then-boyfriend Jack Fincham, after 80 percent of voters chose the couple to win the £50,000 cash prize on Love Island.

The pair lasted six months outside of the villa before splitting up, after being shot to instant stardom.

The aftercare initiative helped Dani cope with the sudden fame, as well as her actor dad Danny Dyer's advice.

"It can be very tough but everyone is so different in the way they handle things. I spoke to a psychologist from the show before I went on and afterwards," she said.

"I had several calls from the producers checking if I was okay. And a few weeks after the show when I felt overwhelmed and said I needed to speak to someone they put me in touch with a psychiatrist.

"Initially when you come out everyone is lovely and then you start seeing a few negative stories and it can be hard to handle."

Image: ITV

Dani believes that she has a role model status because she doesn't have the same party girl lifestyle as other reality stars.

"I had loads of people on Instagram asking me about boys and relationships. I realised people were thinking of me as a role model, something I never expected, and you have to take that seriously," she said.

"I think of myself as a pretty moral person. I don't go out drinking, I've never been interested in drugs or parties. I don't like nightclubs because I like being able to talk to my friends."

Dani is now dating 23-year-old stockbroker Sammy Kimmence, who she briefly dated as a teenager. The pair have moved in together.

"Within five years I want to be married with a baby," she said.

"I've told him I want to get married. I've told him I want him to propose to me on a boat. I've even told him what kind of ring I want. I don't hold back, I put it all out there. He's totally up for it," she laughed.

Feature image: Instagram/@danidyerxx