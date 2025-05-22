Dani Dyer marks twin daughters’ birthday with heartwarming tribute

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen are celebrating!

Today (May 22), former Love Island winner Dani and West Ham footballer Jarrod are marking the second birthday of their twin daughters, Summer and Star.

Dani, who is set to tie the knot with Jarrod this year, is also a mum to her four-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.

Now, in honour of her little girls’ special occasion, Dani has taken the opportunity to share an adorable birthday tribute to them.

Earlier today, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to upload several snaps from Summer and Star’s first two years of life, including bonding with brother Santiago, enjoying family days out, and the moment that they were brought home from the hospital.

“Our twinnies are 2,” Dani gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“What an amazing, hard, crazy 2 years it’s been. Oh girls you light up our lives and bring us sooo much love,” the reality star continued.

“We can’t wait to watch you grow even more & make even more memories.. we love you so so much xxx,” Dani added.

Meanwhile, on his Instagram stories, proud dad Jarrod uploaded his own message to the couple’s little ones.

Credit: Jarrod Bowen / Instagram

“2 years of being a Dad,” he penned, alongside an image of Summer and Star on the morning of their second birthday.

“The best feeling every day. Happy Birthday my terrible twins,” the 28-year-old added teasingly.

Following their sweet tributes, many of Dani’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their own birthday wishes to the twins.

“Happy birthday Summer and Star!” one fan replied.

“They are absolutely adorable! Happy birthday,” another commented.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to your beautiful girls,” a third follower added.

Dani and Jarrod are set to tie the knot later this summer, after announcing their engagement last July.

During an Instagram Q&A in December, Dani revealed: “Trying to sort out guest lists etc has been the hardest. I am going to just continue with the planning in the new year.”

“I honestly can totally see why people just go and elope or let Elvis marry them in Vegas,” she joked.