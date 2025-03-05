Dani Dyer expresses pride for her father Danny Dyer in cute tribute

Dani Dyer has been sharing her love for her dad!

Last night, the former Love Island winner attended the London premiere of Marching Powder, which stars her father, Danny Dyer.

The comedy movie sees former EastEnders actor Danny as Jack, a drug-taking hooligan who has six weeks to turn his life around and save his marriage, if he wants to avoid prison.

Now, after attending the red carpet with her fiancé Jarrod Bowen and her sister Sunni, Dani has taken the opportunity to express her pride for her father!

Earlier today, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to share several snaps from the premiere, alongside a tribute to Danny.

“What an amazing night for the premiere of @marchingpowderthemovie,” Dani gushed in her caption.

“I am just so so proud of you @officialdannydyer I know how much last night meant to you and everyone is sooo proud, what a film!!” she praised.

“Well done to everyone involved, I want to watch it all over again…” Dani added.

Many fans have since replied to Dani’s post, with one writing: “Gorgeous family lovely photos, can't wait to see the film!”

“You can tell how proud your dad is to have Jarrod as a son-in-law,” another commented.

In a recent interview with Metro, Danny explained the reason why his 11-year-old son Arty ended up playing his child on-screen.

“I have a son in Marching Powder. He was the same age as my son, and it’s got some naughty dialogue in it because we’re trying to highlight the fact that my character is a s**t dad, he’s not been very available,” the 47-year-old detailed.

“They couldn’t find anyone to play this child. And there’s some really intimate stuff between me and my son in this that I don’t think I could have pulled off with someone else’s kid,” the Rivals actor teased.

“There’s a whole babysitting montage segment where’s the first time I babysat him, and we just improvised, me and my boy,” Danny added.

Marching Powder debuts in cinemas this Friday.