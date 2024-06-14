Dani Dyer details being apart from partner Jarrod Bowen during Euros

Dani Dyer has opened up about the difficulties of her partner working away from home.

The former Love Island winner has been dating footballer Jarrod Bowen for almost three years. The pair welcomed twin daughters Summer and Star together last May, alongside Dani’s three-year-old son Santiago.

It was recently announced that Jarrod has been picked as part of England’s squad for the upcoming European Championships.

The football tournament is being held in Germany this year, with England’s first game due to take place against Serbia this Sunday (June 16).

Now, as Dani prepares to take care of the couple’s little ones alone for the next few weeks, the reality star has been detailing the challenges of being apart from her boyfriend.

Yesterday, the mum-of-three opened up a Q&A with her Instagram followers, during which she was inevitably asked about her plans for the Euros football tournament.

“My messages are 80% euros questions,” Dani joked, alongside a sweet snap of her twins dressed up in England football kits.

“Yes I will be going backwards and forwards to the games, some times I will fly on my own & other times I’ll be flying with the kids,” she confirmed.

The 27-year-old was later asked how she is feeling within herself, knowing that Jarrod is now “away and having to travel to and fro”.

“This is honestly such a busy month BUT I’m sooo proud & it’s all so worth it,” she gushed in response.

“I’ll have a few red bulls and I’ll be good to go xx,” she added jokingly.

In a later question, Dani also gave an adorable insight into her partnership with Jarrod, after one fan asked if they could see more from the couple.

“I would love to but he is too camera shy for me,” the TV star admitted.

“We probably have about 10 selfies together, my phone is 90% kids at this rate,” Dani teased in conclusion.