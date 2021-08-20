Dani Dyer deletes all photos of jailed ex Sammy Kimmence

It seems former Love Island winner Dani Dyer is erasing ex boyfriend Sammy Kimmence from her life, as she deletes all photos of him from her Instagram account.

The couple, who share an eight-month-old son together, reportedly split up last month after Sammy was given a prison sentence of three years for scamming two elderly pensioners out of nearly £34k.

While neither have publicly confirmed the breakup, Dani has been distancing herself from the situation, deleting photos of the 25-year-old dad as well as opening up about the difficulties of being a solo parent.

According to a source who spoke to the MailOnline at the time of their breakup, Dani was “absolutely floored by what's happened with Sammy. She knows she has to make massive changes in her life and she's so distraught.”

“All she knows is that her baby boy Santiago is the only thing that matters now and she is trying to work out how best to look after him as a single parent,” the source added.

Earlier this summer Sammy was found guilty on five counts of fraud for posing as a financial investor, persuading Peter Hayes, an 81-year-old man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer's, and Peter Martin, a 91-year-old pensioner who has since passed away, into investing £33,919 with him, under his new supposed company, S&S Trading.

However, as reported by Tyla, Sammy failed to invest both Hayes and Martin’s savings, and instead spent the money on expensive hotels, designer clothing and fancy restaurants.

On July 14, Sammy received a prison sentence of 42 months (three and a half years) and was told that he will have to serve at least half of that time.