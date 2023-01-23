Dancing With The Stars’ Maurizio Benenato explains shock exit

Maurizio Benenato has been opening up about his departure from Dancing With The Stars.

The professional dancer shocked fans of the show on Sunday when he revealed that he had to unexpectedly bow out of the competition.

Since his announcement, the 31-year-old has been speaking to The Irish Sun and has gone into more detail about his decision to leave DWTS.

“I want people to know it’s really painful. This has been the worst time of my life,” Maurizio admitted from his home in Italy.

“I don’t deserve this problem, I don’t deserve to be dealing with it. It is a terrible thing to have to leave the show like this,” he continued. “I was trying and trying to find a solution to a problem I had in Italy and I had to leave.

Maurizio then went on to add that he will not be disclosing the exact reason behind his surprise departure, but that it was not an easy decision for him to make. “It’s a private problem, I don’t want to talk about, I had to resolve and the reason I had to leave the show very quickly,” he stated.

“When you have such a big private problem at home you have to go back,” he said. However, Maurizio confirmed that if he is able to, he will gladly return to Ireland in the future to rejoin the Dancing With The Stars cast.

Maurizio also expressed guilt over having to leave behind his partner in the show, former Euorvision hopeful Brooke Scullion. “It’s not nice for her. When I got the news from Italy, the production took care of me getting flights and I’m sure they are taking care of Brooke as well,” he insisted.

Brooke has since gained a new partner in the form of dancer Robert Rowinski, and the pair managed to top the leaderboard with 26 points during Sunday night’s show. However, Maurizio relayed that both he and Brooke are upset that their partnership has been cut short.

“I know she is devastated as well, I am so grateful to the people on the show,” he noted. “Myself and Brooke were doing so well. But the last thing I am thinking about now is the show.”

We’re sending our best wishes to Maurizio!