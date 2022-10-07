Dancing With The Stars finally reveals its new presenter

Fans of one of RTÉ’s most popular shows, Dancing With The Stars, were shocked earlier this year when presenter Nicky Byrne announced that he would be stepping down from his hosting duties.

Since then, speculation has been rife as to who will take Nicky’s place as the new co-presenter beside Jennifer Zamparelli. However, we now finally have an answer!

Earlier this morning, RTÉ announced that Doireann Garrihy will be picking up the baton from Nicky for the sixth series of Dancing With The Stars in January 2023.

The comedian has plenty of presenting experience under her belt, with shows such as Big Night In, The Podge and Rodge Show and Reeling in the Fears. She also has a prime spot on the airwaves, as she is one of the hosts of RTÉ’s 2FM Breakfast, alongside Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

Speaking about her new role, Doireann could not hide her excitement. “I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family – the glitziest gang in town!”, the 30-year-old gushed.

“This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January!”, Doireann joked.

Jennifer is also delighted with the casting of her new co-host, as the pair are familiar with each other from their time working on RTÉ 2FM. “I’m really excited to welcome my 2FM pal, Doireann as my new co-host on the show,” she exclaimed. “I predict a lot fun and a lot of laughs! It's shaping up to be a new great series."

In August of this year, Nicky Byrne revealed that he was stepping away from the show, after being its presenter since its debut in 2017. The 43-year-old explained that he was struggling to balance his Dancing With The Stars duties with his commitments to his band Westlife, and so something had to give.

“I have smiled and laughed my way through those 59 shows to date and what a journey it’s been. I take away the greatest memories,” he penned sweetly in a social media post.

Dancing With The Stars will return to RTÉ One this coming January, when 11 brand new celebrities will take to the dancefloor live each week with a professional partner, learning new skills and vying to become the competition’s champion.

Congratulations to Doireann on her new gig – we can’t wait to see her on our screens next year!