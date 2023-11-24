Dancing on Ice star shares update after suffering injury

Dancing on Ice star Amber Davies has shared a health update after revealing she’s suffered an injury.

The former Love Islander turned West End star has been rehearsing alongside the other contestants ahead of the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice, which is to air at the beginning of 2024.

Speaking on social media, Amber revealed she tore her quad muscle but has now reassured fans by explaining that she’s having treatment done in order for her to get her skates back on and continue with training.

Opening up on her Instagram Stories, Davies told her 1.3M followers, “Back on the ice tomorrow for some softer training with my main man @simsenecal”.

“Ey what doesn’t kill ya makes you stronger”, she added alongside a photo of her having treatment done on her quad with her professional dance partner Simon Sénécal sitting beside her.

Amber previously told her fans, “Tore my quad on Monday (grade one luckily) And the show must go on as they say.. Big thanks to @olliesavile for holding me up half the week when I needed it the most”.

Pro skater Simon later shared a message for Amber on his Instagram Stories to say, “Can’t wait to get back on the ice with you”.

Davies first shared the news of her injury with a snap from her dressing room while being in costume for her role as Vivian Ward from Pretty Woman the musical, which she is also starring in while doing Dancing on Ice training.

When announcing that she was taking part in the skating competition, Amber admitted, “Younger me would never believe this”.

Amber revealed Simon was her dance partner earlier this month by penning, “MY @dancingonice PRO IS…….. the incredible @simsenecal a newbie on the Pro Skater team”.

“I feel so grateful that we get to do our first Dancing on Ice experience TOGETHER! I promise I’ll work the hardest I possibly can for you”.