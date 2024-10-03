Dancing On Ice reveals four celebs taking part in new series

The Dancing On Ice lineup has just gained four new celebrities!

Earlier this week, ITV began to reveal the cast for this January’s edition of Dancing On Ice.

Ahead of its premiere in just a few months' time, the team behind the hit skating competition have now released the names of four more celebrities who will be taking to the ice!

Earlier today, the producers of Dancing On Ice took to social media to confirm that Waterloo Road actress Chelsea Healey, The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Edgar, Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan and former Love Island bombshell Chris Taylor will be taking part in the new series.

Following their individual reveals, the stars have since been taking to their own Instagram accounts to share their reactions to their casting news.

“I don’t remember sweeping anyone off their feet?” Chris teased, referring to the Dancing On Ice team noting that he had been “sweeping girls off their feet” on reality TV.

“Hopefully I’m better at this than dating,” he added jokingly.

Dan also reshared his announcement with the words: “Here it goes”. Meanwhile Chelsea penned: “Nerves Are Gone… So Excited thanks for having Me Gang”.

Many Dancing On Ice viewers have also been taking to social media to express their reactions to the new additions.

“Yay! Can’t wait to watch you @chelseehealey,” one fan commented.

“Wow Michaela will be amazing,” another praised.

“Get in!! Deffo watching it this year,” a third viewer added.

Seven additional celebrities have also previously been announced as part of next year’s series of Dancing On Ice. Retired Olympian Sir Steve Redgrave, TOWIE alum Ferne McCann, and Coronation Street actor Sam Aston will be taking to the ice in January.

Joining them will also be The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce, comedian Josh Jones, former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks and footballer Anton Ferdinand. The remaining celebrities will be announced later this week.

Dancing On Ice, which is hosted by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby, will return in January, with a launch date yet to be confirmed.