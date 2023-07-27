Dami Hope honours Indiyah Polack with sweet message on anniversary

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack are celebrating their one-year anniversary today.

The lovebirds first met during their time on Love Island in 2022 and ended up finishing in third place.

Just a few short months after leaving the villa, the couple moved in together in London.

To mark their anniversary, Dami penned a heartwarming message to Indiyah, reflecting on their time as a couple and sharing sweet memories they’ve had together.

Sharing a collection of stunning photos and videos of the pair from their time in the villa to the present day, to his 774K Instagram followers, Dami described his other half as his ‘second family’.

He captioned the touching post, “Happy 1 year anniversary to my baby, my second family, through all the ups and downs I’m happy it’s you that I always see on the other side”.

“Thank you for riding with me and being my anchor and letting me be yours, it’s giving best friends to lovers trope and it’s been a hell bent loving rollercoaster and I wouldn’t change it for the world”.

“Crazy how we went from standing at a firepit picking each other to living, growing and choosing each other daily. I learn a lot from you every day, favourite thing is prolly how to make oxtail and rice and peas but fr you’ve taught me a whole lot of things, emotionally, mentally and spiritually”.

The 27-year-old continued, “I also now know what tight ole means cause of you. I look forward to all our many anniversaries, the life we’re going to create and all our adventures getting there”.

“I think it’s important to find someone you can really enjoy life with and I’m eternally grateful it’s you. p.s last slide truly my favourite moment of us”.

Credit: Dami Hope Instagram

Indiyah quickly commented under the post to express her love for Dami by writing, “I love you and I chose you always".

Fans of the reality stars flooded the comments with congratulatory and supportive messages for the pair.

One fan said, “i’m actually crying, this caption. love y’all forever”, while a second wrote, “You two really are a match made”.

“Best love island couple forever – so obsessed with you two”, penned another fan.

To mark their big day Dami and Indiyah revealed they were planning on skydiving together, but the thrilling anniversary treat is dependent on the weather, leaving the couple unsure if they could do it today.