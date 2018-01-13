SHEmazing!
Dalkey village mourns local who died following tragic accident

Thr village of Dalkey in South County Dublin is in mourning this weekend following the sudden death of 35-year-old resident Mick Burke.

Mr Burke's body was discovered by a resident in a laneway just off Dalkey's Convent Road shortly after 8am yesterday morning.

While Gardaí were initially treating the death as suspicious, a recent statement has confirmed that Mr Burke's death was the result of a tragic accident.

"Gardaí are no longer treating as suspicious the death of a man found this morning in Dalkey," Gardaí confirmed yesterday.

"Preliminary results of a post-mortem examination have been furnished to investigating gardaí and foul play has now been ruled out. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

According to the Irish Independent, it is understood that Mr Burke died after becoming impaled on a gate he was attempting to climb following a night celebrating a new job.

Mr Burke was a native of Dalkey.

