Dakota Johnson has been cast in Netflix adaptation of ‘Persuasion’

Jane Austen’s infamous classic novel Persuasion is going to be adapted for the screen yet again, with Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson as the star.

Netflix and MRC Entertainment have taken on this modern retelling of Jane Austen’s last novel, which was published shortly after she died in 1817. It will be a “modern, witty approach to a beloved story while still remaining true to the novel,” according to Netflix’s logline.

The story follows Anne Elliot, an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities who’s living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy. When Frederick Wentworth — the dashing one she once sent away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Of course, Persuasion has already been adapted for the screen many times, with varying levels of success. However, we have no doubt that Neftlix’s version is in good hands as production is due to start this May.

Penning the script we have Ron Bass, the brilliant man behind Rain Man and My Best Friend’s Wedding, along with newcomer Alice Victoria Winslow.

Famed theatre director Carrie Cracknell is going to be taking the reins with Persuasion, which will also be her feature film directorial debut. Meanwhile, Andrew Lazar of 10 Things I Hate About You is going to produce along with Christina Weiss Lurie.