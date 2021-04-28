Daisy Edgar Jones shares perfect reaction to BAFTA nominations

The highly popular limited-series, Normal People, has been nominated for a whopping seven BAFTA awards, which includes both Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones being celebrated in the best actor/actress categories.

Normal People, originally based on the best-selling novel by Irish author Sally Rooney, was adapted by BBC last year and quickly became a huge hit. In fact, Normal People became the most watched show on the RTÉ Player last year, with over five million streams.

Reacting to the wonderful news this afternoon, Daisy, who perfectly played our beloved Marianne, took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

“Oh my goodness I can’t believe it!!!! Thank you so much @bafta I am so proud of our show and this special team of people. 7 BAFTA noms?!!” the 22-year-old actress excitedly wrote alongside a gorgeous throwback photo of herself and her talented co-star, Paul Mescal.

“There aren’t enough words to describe how lucky I feel to have met and worked with you all. Sally Rooney puts it best I think in the final chapter for what you all and this story has done for me…”

Daisy then goes on to share an extract from Rooney’s iconic novel, which is also featured in the last scene from the limited-series.

“He brought her goodness like a gift and now it belongs to her. Meanwhile his life opens out before him in all directions at once. They’ve done a lot of good for each other. Really, she thinks, really. People can really change one another. You should go, she says. I’ll always be here. You know that.”

As well as both Mescal and Edgar Jones being nominated in the Leading Actor/Actress category, Normal People was also nominated for Best Mini-Series and Best Fiction Sound, Lenny Abrahamson was nominated for Best Fiction Director, Nathan Nugent was nominated for Best Fiction Editor and Suzie Lavelle was nominated for Best Fiction Photography/Lighting.