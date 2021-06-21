Usain Bolt secretly welcomes twins with incredible names

Huge congratulations are in order for the Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and his long-term girlfriend Kasi Bennett who have quietly welcomed the birth of their adorable twin boys, after keeping their pregnancy private until now.

Kasi and Usain announced the wonderful news by sharing a gorgeous new family photo to their Instagram accounts, featuring all three of their children.

Usain and Kasi are already proud parents to their one-year-old daughter, who they aptly named Olympia Lightning Bolt. Now though, the couple are parents to three-under-two, with the addition of their twin boys who arrived nearly exactly one year after the birth of their daughter.

Alongside the stunning photos which the 31-year-old model shared to Instagram, Kasi wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

However, while these photos are absolutely stunning, it was her baby boys’ names which caught our attention. Usain and Kasi are all about choosing names with meanings, as seen when the Olympic sprinter decided to call his daughter Olympia Lightning.

This theme certainly carries through with at least one of their son’s monikers, as Kasi and Usain have named their baby boys, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt. We absolutely adore the special meanings behind these unusual titles, as St. Leo is actually Usain's middle name and Thunder is naturally a clever play on the gold medallist's last name.

Of course, both Kasi’s and Usain’s announcement posts were flooded with comments from friends, family and fans, all congratulating the pair on their beautiful family and also for keeping such a big secret for so long!