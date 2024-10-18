Cyndi Lauper opens up about marriage to husband David Thornton

Cyndi Lauper has been shedding some light on her marriage.

The pop icon has been married to her husband, Law & Order actor David Thornton, for 33 years.

As they approach their 34th wedding anniversary, which they’ll be celebrating in November, Cyndi has decided to open up about her marriage and revealed what the ‘secret’ to their relationship is.

During an interview with People, the 71-year-old explained that in marriage, “You have your highs and lows of course”.

“But sometimes the things you think are important when you’re young just aren’t important”.

Lauper continued to explain that it’s important to remember that your spouse isn’t just your partner, but also your family.

She went on to highlight how crucial it is to share things in your life with your other-half by admitting, “Your partner is the best friend you’ll ever have, that you’ll spend the most time with”.

“So you have to talk to them, share stuff”, the Girls Just Want to Have Fun singer added.

Cyndi and David first met while they were both on the set of the 1991 movie, Off and Running.

After starting off as friends, the pair soon developed feelings for eachother and began their relationship.

The couple tied the knot in New York on November 24, 1991 and later welcomed their son Declyn into the world on November 19, 1997.

Sharing an insight into her home life, Cyndi revealed, “David loves art music, though his taste in music is different”.

“When our son was growing up, David always listened to electronic dance music, which is popular now but was more underground in the ’90s. Declyn was more interested in Green Day. Either way, it was always a dance party at our house”.