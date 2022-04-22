Cyclist Laura Kenny opens up about her harrowing miscarriage experience

Olympian Dame Laura Kenny has shared the sad news that she suffered a miscarriage last year and an ectopic pregnancy just two months later.

The cycling champion who has won six Olympic medals took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news with her 197K followers.

With a photo of her and her cycling teammates, Laura wrote the caption, “Back at a bike race! I didn’t expect to be back at a race any time soon but life doesn’t always go to plan does it”.

“Since the Olympics we haven’t had much luck and it’s been the hardest few months I’ve ever had to go through. Jason and I fell pregnant immediately after the games and we were absolutely chuffed to bits”.

“But unfortunately in November when commentating at the track champions league I miscarried our baby at 9 weeks”.

“I’ve never felt so lost and sad. It felt like a part of me had been torn away”.

She continued, “I grabbed for my safety blanket, bike riding! I found myself back in my happy place training again. I then caught Covid in mid January and found myself feeling really very unwell".

“I didn’t have typical covid symptoms and I just felt I needed to go to hospital. A day later I found myself in A&E being rushed to theatre because I was having an ectopic pregnancy”.

Credit: Instagram

“Scared doesn’t even come close. I lost a falopion tube that day. I’ve always known I was tough, but sometimes life pushes you to an unbearable limit. If it wasn’t for Jason and Albie getting me through the day to day I’d have been broken”.

“But here I am, with support of my family, friends and team mates, on the podium of a nation’s cup”.

Friends and fans shared supportive messages with the athlete in the comment section of the post. Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill wrote, “I’ve been thinking about you these past few weeks. You are so strong and have the best support in Jason and Albie”.

Peta Todd penned, “Sending you all the love from our gang xxx”. Helen Scott added, “Thinking of you guys”.

Laura then posted a message on her Instagram stories telling her followers that "miscarriage is a lot more common than people realise", and asked people to share their own stories if they wished as it would "help us which means it will also probably help a lot more people".

Laura is married to Jason Kenny, they tied the knot in 2016 and had baby Albie in 2017