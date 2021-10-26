Cute and sexy Halloween costume ideas for your trio friend group

So, you and your two best friends have decided to do something together for Halloween this year… which is only a few short days away! If you’re anything like us, then you’re a pro at procrastinating and have left your trio group costume to the very last minute.

No worries! We’ve come up with seven excellent Halloween costume ideas, for all of those three-person friend groups out there.

So no matter your preference, whether it be whimsical, cute, empowering or sexy, there’s a costume category for everyone.

Harry Potter

If you and your pals are big time Potterheads, then this could be the costume for you. What’s even better is that you all probably own most of the ensemble already! All you need is a pair of grey trousers or a skirt, a grey/black jumper or cardigan, a white shirt, black shoes and a yellow and red tie. If you want to add a cloak then all you’ll need is a black bin bag and a spark of creativity.

Heathers

For those of you who love the preppy look, this could be the theme for you. Have you and your gal pals dress up in matching tartan skirts and blazers, choosing from either red, green or yellow colourways.

Friends

What a blast from the past! Relive your 90’s/early 2000’s youth by dressing up as one of the best friendship trios of all time — Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay. For added comedy, you could even replicate the costumes they wore in that famous Halloween episode of Friends.

The Plastics

On Wednesdays we wear pink! Halloween might not be on a Wednesday this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t don your favourite black leather skirt, grab a pink cardigan, straighten your blonde locks and call yourself Regina George.

Hocus Pocus

A Halloween classic, and arguably the best Halloween costume for any three-person friend group. If you prefer the traditional look then dressing up as Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson is pretty much a no-brainer.

The Powerpuff Girls

This costume theme is super simple, yet effective, especially if you and your besties each have different hair colours, like the gals from Riverdale who rocked this costume last year.

The Schuyler Sisters

The whole world fell in love with Hamilton last year when it arrived on Disney+ and we’ve been listening to the soundtrack on repeat ever since. Play a special homage to the iconic Schuyler sisters with this old-school costume theme.

Totally Spies

If you were a child of the early 2000’s then you might remember an empowering and fun-filled cartoon called Totally Spies which followed Sam, Clover and Alex, normal American teenagers who just so happened to be undercover super agents for The World Organisation of Human Protection. You and your two best friends would look truly bad ass in this incredible trio costume.