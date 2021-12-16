Curating a winter capsule wardrobe: The essentials building blocks for style

When winter rolls around, we always enjoy the task of switching over our wardrobes from soft summer dresses and sandals to our thick winter jumper and glam winter coats. But usually it's only when we actually do this task that we start to see the holes in our winter wardrobes.

Pieces get old or go pout of style – in the last year we've seen the fall of the skinny jean, the piece we thought would stick around forever! It's important to keep it updated with all the winter essentials – but where do you start with such a mammoth task? The basics of course!

Classic overcoat

A good winter coat is an absolute staple of every winter wardrobe. It needs to be a) versatile, b) warm and c) chic – three things that are very hard to fit into one coat! Sometimes, adding warmth to the piece can compromise on shape and style or else it's the perfect jacket to go over jeans – but definitely not a dress.

But we feel this selection from Mango is the perfect balance of everything we need! Warm with a bit of wow-factor, this classic shape, thick material and neutral but beautiful colour makes it wearable day or night, casual or formal, meaning it’s super versatile for all your wrap up needs!

Turtleneck layers

Winter is all about layering. A good turtleneck can take you form day to night, from the office to the with a few simple additions. Wear under you big jumper or even pair with a silky, pretty camisole top over it for a cool, layered look.

The perfect pair to your favourite jeans or a cute skirt, it’s the essential basic of the winter wardrobe and an absolute necessity as we go from cold outdoor weather to heated indoors!

Faux leather trousers

Ever since skinny jeans have been declared officially ‘not hot’, these straight leg cuts have been absolutely dominating the market and fashion runways. These sleek straight-leg leather trousers are durable, stylish and an absolute essential for this coming season which is all about the creative use of leather.

High rise with a smooth finish, leather trousers are totally on trend and pair just as easily with your chunky knit and boots as it does with a pair of slim heels and a slick top for a total rock-chick look – the new staple is well worth investing in.

Knit dress

Comfort and style combine in the chic wintery knit dress, especially ones like this from French Connection. The perfect piece for your dressy and casual wardrobe, it’s all about how you dress it. Keep it chic but warm this winter in a piece that is easily dressed up and down with a tight-fitting silhouette and on-trend voluminous sleeves and ribbed body.

Knit dresses have that versatility that a winter wardrobe needs both in terms of style and warmth of material, making them a classic choice and gives you that luxurious look when you invest in a properly crafted piece.

Chic boots

A good pair of winter boots can elevate every outfit from meh to amazing, giving us cute wintery vibes, whether we're in a cosy jumper or a glam festive dress. And having a pair of go-to boots that take us through the Christmas party season is an absolute must!

Whether you're a jeans and nice top girl or love to make an entrance in a dramatic dress, these boots from LK Bennett will have you dancing through the festive season! Drawing on the stylish 1970s as inspiration, the Morgan knee-high boots make a statement addition to your shoe collection. Crafted in Italy from beautiful chocolate brown croc-effect leather, they really play up that seventies feel for a super on-trend look!

Basic warm black leggings

The cosiest of looks this Christmas is a warm knit paired with boots and your favorouite winter basic – warm winter leggings. Super versatile and perfect for winter walks, picking out Christmas trees or curling up by the fire, they’re the winter essential that are worth investing in!

And this selection from Stradivarius levels up the basic black legging by giving it a funky upgrade in the form of rhinestone detailing down the side. It adds a little subtle glam to the basic piece, making it a little more dressed up than your ordinary legging!

Blazers

A blazer has been a woman’s wardrobe basic ever since the women’s powersuit came in all those years ago. The perfect piece for layering, it can go over anything from shirts to dresses to turtlenecks and give nay outfit an instant elevation to something more formal and put-together.

The AllSaints signature Jocie blazer is cut in a relaxed style but is still the cutting edge of fashion. Crafted from a recycled wool blend fabric, it’s double faced for extra warmth and shaped to a classic blazer silhouette with an extra wide lapel for another dose of the subtle 1970s glamour!