Cupid-approved gift sets every gal wants to get this Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for a beautiful Valentine’s Day gift for your beau or fancy treating yourself to something special then look no further because we’ve got a list of cupid-approved beauty gifts that you’ll be swooning over.

L’occitane has some of the top beauty products that will leave you feeling as fabulous as ever, from soothing hand creams to floral fragrances, they have it all.

Herbae par L’Occitane L’Eau Collection (€60 worth €88)

This fragrance gift celebrates a flower found in Provence, in the midst of the wild grasses with a delicate yet powerful beauty: the white clover.

Herbae par L’Occitane L’Eau is a sparkling bouquet of flowers interlaced with wild grasses.

The crystal-clear facets of white clover mingle with the green, petal-soft freshness of natural extracts of marshmallow and angelica.

Feel wild at heart with this gift including: 50ml Herbae par L'OCCITANE L’Eau Eau de Toilette, 250ml Herbae par L'OCCITANE L’Eau Gentle Shower Gel, and 30ml Herbae par L'OCCITANE L’Eau Hand Cream.

Terre de Lumière L'Eau Gift Set( €80 worth €110.50)

Indulge in this luxurious and delicate gift inspired by the scent of blooming flowers in the dawn light in Provence. The fragrance awakens with bergamot and pink pepper notes reminiscent of the fresh air of dawn.

Then, just as the sun warms the earth, floral notes blossom revealing voluptuous accords of white musk and tonka bean scents.

This exquisite gift includes: 90ml Terre de Lumière L’Eau Eau de Toilette, 250ml Terre de Lumière L’Eau Gentle Shower Gel, 75g Terre de Lumière L’Eau Scented Soap and 30ml Terre de Lumière L’Eau Radiant Balm.

Terre de Lumière Luxury Collection (€90 worth €124.50)

This luxurious and tantalising gift, inspired by sunset in Provence when the sky is set alight, embraces all the shades of gold.

Zesty and aromatic at first, this signature fragrance collection unexpectedly melts into an infinitely gourmand heart, before settling into sensual balsamic and musky base notes.

This exquisite gift includes 90ml Eau de Parfum Limited Edition Design, 250ml Terre de Lumière Gentle Shower Gel, 50ml Terre de Lumière Beautifying Body Lotion and 30ml Terre de Lumière Radiant Balm.

And if you’re struggling to find your man something for Valentine’s Day then why not pick up a gorgeous L’occitane collection for him? The Eau Des Baux Collection (€69 worth €83.50) is our top pick this Valentine’s Day. Spoil the men in your life with this sensual and mysterious fragrance collection featuring woody spices and oriental incense scents.

This tantalising set includes 75ml Eau des Baux Eau de Toilette, 250ml Eau des Baux Shower Gel, 30ml Eau des Baux After-Shave Balm.

