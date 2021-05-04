Cult hard seltzer brand White Claw’s most popular flavour available now

White Claw have just launched their Hard Seltzer’s Mango flavour in Ireland and it’s now our official taste of summer!

White Claw blends sparkling water with triple distilled alcohol and a hint of natural Mango fruit flavour – a true taste of summer. Low in calories and with no artificial flavours, it’s best served cold, straight from the can.

Defining and redefining a whole new category in alcohol beverages, White Claw Hard Seltzer is Hard Seltzer. Since launching in the US in 2016, the brand has become an online and cultural phenomenon. Championed by millions of consumers, White Claw has gained cult status becoming the most successful new alcohol brand in a generation. Through their social feeds, videos, hashtags and memes, fans have generated over 4 billion impressions and 46 times more social media mentions than competing brands.

White Claw introduced Ireland to Hard Seltzer in summer 2020. White Claw Hard Seltzer is gluten-free, has an ABV of 4.5% and is just 95 calories per 330ml can. Served cold, White Claw Mango has a delicate subtle flavour, providing pure refreshment.

What is a Hard Seltzer?

White Claw is synonymous with Hard Seltzer but what is it? White Claw Hard Seltzer is made from a blend of seltzer water, triple distilled alcohol and a hint of fruit flavour and has no artificial sweeteners.

White Claw Hard Seltzer is clean, light, refreshing and is low carb, low sugar and low calorie (only 95 calories per 330ml can) but without sacrificing the taste experience.

In addition to the new Mango flavour, White Claw in Black Cherry, Natural Lime and Raspberry flavours.

