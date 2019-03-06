SHEmazing!
Cruel Intentions: Sarah Michelle Geller’s pic for the 20th anniversary

Cruel Intentions is one of the most iconic films of the 90s. 

The plot had everything – sexual deviance, true love, death and a crucifix full of cocaine. 

Sarah Michelle Geller, who played the lead villain Kathryn Merteuil, almost let the day go by without realising it.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a very 90s poster for the film, with the caption: 

'Not very often do you get to be a part of cinema, that holds the test of time.'

She also paif homage to the cast and crw:

'@rogerkumble you are the most wonderfully disturbed person I know and I love you.'

'@reesewitherspoon @selmablair @ryanphillippe (and not pictured @seanpthomas @vancityjax) you are even better actors and better people then you were then.'

'Forget me- everybody loves this film and I intend to keep it that way.'

