Cruel Intentions: Sarah Michelle Geller’s pic for the 20th anniversary

Cruel Intentions is one of the most iconic films of the 90s.

The plot had everything – sexual deviance, true love, death and a crucifix full of cocaine.

The film launched in 1999 – and the 20th anniversary of it's release just passed us by yesterday.

Sarah Michelle Geller, who played the lead villain Kathryn Merteuil, almost let the day go by without realising it.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a very 90s poster for the film, with the caption:

'Wait…today 20 years?!? I literally just realised today is the actual anniversary. Well 20 years later I may be even more proud of this film.'

'Not very often do you get to be a part of cinema, that holds the test of time.'

She also paif homage to the cast and crw:

'@rogerkumble you are the most wonderfully disturbed person I know and I love you.'

'@reesewitherspoon @selmablair @ryanphillippe (and not pictured @seanpthomas @vancityjax) you are even better actors and better people then you were then.'

'Forget me- everybody loves this film and I intend to keep it that way.'