Cristiano Ronaldo announces he & partner Georgina are expecting twins

It seems double trouble is on the way for football legend Cristiano Ronaldo who has announced the exciting news that he and partner Georgina Rodríguez are expecting twins.

Taking to social media this afternoon, the 36-year-old footballer shared a lovely photo of himself and his other half Georgina holding up a copy of their twins’ scan. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” he lovingly announced in the caption.

“Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you,” he added, followed by another sweet snap featuring himself and all four of his children enjoying some family time together in a hot tub, everyone holding up two fingers to signify the two babies that are on the way.

This won’t be the first time Cristiano welcomes the birth of twins either. As well as being a proud father to his and Georgina’s three-year-old daughter Alana, Christiano is also a loving dad to 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr and four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo who were born via surrogacy back in 2017.

In a previous interview, Georgina described her introduction to Ronaldo as “Love at first sight”.

The pair first locked eyes in a Gucci store back in 2016 where Georgina worked as a sales assistant. “Days later we saw each other again at another brand’s event and it was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both,” she gushed to Elle Magazine.

The couple welcomed the birth of their daughter Alana on November 12, 2017, just a few months after the birth of his twins.

While the family have been jet setting around the world for several years, they’ve now settled down in England after the Portuguese footballer was signed to Manchester United.