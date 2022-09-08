Create your best lashes this autumn with our top mascara picks

When it comes to makeup routines, we would argue that mascara is the most crucial step. During the day, it can be the difference between you looking awake and energised for the morning, or looking exhausted and emphasising the signs that you need more sleep. When it comes to nights out, mascara is the perfect weapon to finish off your makeup look – sumptuous, fluttery lashes will never go out of style!

If your current mascara just isn’t cutting it anymore and you’re looking for a new alternative, then we’ve got you covered! We’ve come up with a comprehensive list of the best mascaras on the market right now. Whether you’re able to splash the cash a bit more or are looking on a budget, we’ve got every option available.

Check out our top picks below:

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara (RRP €30.00)

If you want to treat yourself, then this is the mascara for you! As part of their infamous Pillow Talk range, luxury band Charlotte Tilbury have now added a mascara into the mix. Its weightless formula promises to deliver lashes with a long-lasting volume, great length, and powerful lift that will last for up to 24 hours. The mascara is available in both black and brown shades, making it flexible to your preference. Available online on Charlotte Tilbury's website or on the Brown Thomas website.

Clarins SOS Lashes Serum Mascara (RRP €31.00)

This mascara aims to treat the most fragile and worn-out lashes. Its serum-based formula ensures that your lashes are gently coated and free from irritation. The result leaves you with fluttery, voluminous lashes with a natural appearance.

Clarins’ Lash & Brow Double Fix Mascara (RRP €28.00) is also available as the perfect partner to your new mascara. Not only does it ensure that your lashes remain waterproof, but it can also be used to lock your eyebrow hairs into place. Both products are available on the Clarins website.

Yves Saint Laurent Volume Effet Faux Cils Mascara (RRP €29.00)

If you want a trustworthy mascara for bold evening looks, then YSL is perfect for you! This mascara’s argan oil-based formula promises to give you that false lash look, along with buildable volume, endless curl, and the longest lashes you’ve ever had. Containing walnut leaf extract and B5 pro vitamins, the soft bristles are designed to give your lashes the nurturing they need, whilst also delivering on dramatic effect. Another bonus – the packaging is beautiful too! Available to purchase now from Boots.

Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara (RRP €37.50)

Lancôme’s latest addition to their mascara range is a winner in our eyes, if you feel inclined to spend a little bit more. This mascara is infused with a nurturing serum, containing eight amino acids and a conditioning black balm with shea butter. These nourishing ingredients help to give your lashes a luscious, full-bodied look, whilst also protecting their strength against fallout. Removal is also fuss-free, as you only need a cotton pad and some warm water. Buy now from nationwide pharmacies and department stores, such as Brown Thomas.

Dior Diorshow Mascara (RRP €34.65)

If you’re looking for your next payday treat, then here it is! Dior has created its most powerful mascara yet. Diorshow is made from 90% natural-origin ingredients, making it a gentle formula for your lashes. The mascara is specifically targeted for sensitive eyes and it promises durability of up to 24 hours, meaning that there will be no clumps or smudges in sight. With its cornflower-infused formula, daily use of the mascara allows your lashes to become stronger and look fuller. Purchase now from the Boots website.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Future Lash Mascara (RRP €29.00)

Posh has got a mascara for you to try! This formula from Victoria Beckham promises to give you instantly longer and lifted lashes from the first application. Its smudge-proof capabilities mean that you can wear it to the gym or in the hottest of weather, and you won’t have to battle with any panda eyes. With consistent use, its conditioning ingredients will make your lashes silky soft. It also requires no fuss upon removal, with just warm water needed to lift the product from your lashes. Purchase now from the official Victoria Beckham Beauty website.

Elizabeth Arden Grand Entrance Mascara (RRP €27.00)

As well as having stylish packaging, this Elizabeth Arden mascara will fulfill your lashes’ every desire! Enriched with vitamins and olive extracts, the mascara’s formula aims to provide your lashes with their very own spa treatment, as well as giving you the voluptuous, lengthened lashes you crave. It also comes in both black and brown shades, making it appealing to everyone. Available to buy now from department stores and pharmacies nationwide, including Boots.

IT Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Lash-Loving Volumising Mascara (RRP €26.50)

IT Cosmetics has designed a purposeful mascara that gives your lashes the care they need, but also doesn’t take away from their definition and volume! Featuring a lash care serum with biotin, argan oil and jojoba oil, your lashes are coated with nurturing ingredients to keep them as lucious as possible. Its 360° Lash-Wrapping Brush helps to obtain fuller-looking lashes, and also prevents any smudging from occurring. Available to purchase now from Brown Thomas.

Rimmel Glameyes Day 2 Night Waterproof Mascara (RRP €10.99)

Two looks in one! It can be so frustrating when we find ourselves not having enough time to upgrade our day look to a nighttime look. However, this mascara from Rimmel has the perfect solution! The packaging contains a secret double cap, allowing for a daytime ‘length’ brush and a nighttime ‘volume’ brush, so that you’re sorted for every occasion. Its glossy formula leaves a shiny finish, with not a single clump in sight. Plus, the waterproof seal means that you don’t need to worry about getting any of those dreaded smudges. Buy now from participating pharmacies, including Boots.

Max Factor False Lash Effect XXL Mascara (RRP €16.99)

If you’ve got a big night out coming up soon, then this mascara is for you! This Max Factor mascara aims to give your natural lashes the same look as lash extensions, by lengthening them by up to 70%. With zero clumps and smudges, the mascara’s durable formula allows your eyes to look flawless all day. Its hourglass brush grips your lashes firmly, giving you all of the length and volume that you could ever desire. Purchase now from participating pharmacies nationwide, such as Boots.

L.A. Girl Double D Mascara (RRP €9.50)

Give your lashes a lift with Double D! The ‘D’ stands for Dramatic, as this trusty product will give your lashes their most powerful look yet, whilst also nourishing them at the same time. Formulated with vitamin E and panthenol, the bristles will help to condition the lashes as they are coated with the jet-black liquid. If you want the ‘wow factor’, then this mascara is the one for you! Available to purchase online at Inish Pharmacy.

ARTDECO All In One Mascara (RRP €14.95)

This mascara does exactly what it says on the tin! Its formula is suited for all occasions, whether it be a working day at the office or a huge evening event. In the manufacturing of the mascara’s brush, two brushes were specially joined together so that the fibres could interlock. This unique effect allows the lashes to be separated as much as possible, whilst also providing them with a richer colour and fuller volume. It also has a smudge-proof effect, making it perfect for busy days. Available now from Strala Beauty.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Cosmic Mascara (RRP €14.50)

A high street favourite has got a new twist! Maybelline’s Lash Sensational range has been a staple of ours for years, and now it is branching out with the Sky High Cosmic Mascara. Its flexible tower brush ensures a smudge-free look with endless length and volume to your lashes. The product’s ‘cosmic’ elements contain black pigments that will give your lashes that intense look, carrying you right through from day until night. Available to purchase now from all pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide, including Boots.

L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara (RRP €16.99)

Give your lashes the luxury holiday they deserve! This is one of L’Oreal’s most popular mascaras, and we can see why. Its castor oil-enriched formula ensures that your lashes don’t suffer from every day stressors. The thick bristles gently grip your lashes from root to tip, giving you maximum volume. The mascara is suitable for sensitive eyes and it also comes in a waterproof version, if you are the kind of person that struggles with oily lids and panda eye smudges. Buy now from pharmacies nationwide, such as Boots.

NOTE Cosmetics Sculpt Master Mascara (RRP €11.95)

Made with 90% naturally derived ingredients including vitamin E and panthenol, this mascara from NOTE Cosmetics promises a premium product at an affordable price. Its applicator coats your lashes with a lightweight but buildable formula, preventing any irritations. The application will leave your lashes looking fuller and voluminous, with zero chance of clumping or smudging. It specifically targets very thin and straight lashes, but it is suitable for every eyelash type. The mascara is available to purchase in pharmacies nationwide, such as Meagher's Pharmacy.

Flormar Hero Volume & Curl Mascara (RRP €8.95)

If you’re looking for a budget mascara that still manages to tick all of your boxes, then this final one is perfect for you! Flormar's Hero Volume & Curl Mascara promises to create wonders to every type of lash – even the shortest ones. With its hourglass-shaped wand and soft bristles, the mascara captures each lash from root to tip, giving you the levels of length, volume and curl that you desire. Its false lash effect will make your eyes pop on a night out. Buy now on The Beauty Basket.