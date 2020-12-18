Creamy and dreamy plant-based macaroni and ‘cheese’ recipe

When practising a plant-based diet, one of the trickiest aspects is how it affects dinner time. Lunch and breakfast are pretty easy, but when you want something substantial, several factors come into play; a)you need it to fill you , b) is it healthy and c) won’t take forever to make.

Cooking the same things over and over can get boring and when you're constantly looking for inspiration, dinner time can become something to be dreaded, instead of a chance for you to switch off and enjoy making a nutritious meal for yourself.

To save you the stress, we’ve checked out BOSH’s amazing vegan recipes and picked out this crowd-pleaser Mac and ‘Cheese’ recipe, that is not only healthy and can be whipped up in minutes but will be undeniably popular with picky eaters! Win, win win!

Check out below for ingredients and instructions!

Ingredients

750ml Unsweetened plant-based milk (

50g Cashews

Olive oil

1 Clove garlic

40g Plain flour

100g of Vegan cheese

3tbsp Nutritional yeast

2tbsp Dijon mustard

300g Macaroni

Salt and pepper

50g Breadcrumbs

Directions:

Boil water in a saucepan and add macaroni. Leave to boil and soften for about 8 minutes before draining.

Place unsweetened plant-based milk and cashews into a separate saucepan and heat until lightly bubbling.

Place milk and cashews into a blender and blast until it is totally creamy and smooth.

Next heat a little olive oil in a pan and add garlic, ensuring you don’t burn it.

Add the flour to the pan, stirring with oil and garlic to make a roux with a paste-like texture.

Gradually add milk and cashew blend into the pan over a low heat. Mix gently to create a creamy, thick sauce, stirring away any lumps.

Mix in the vegan cheese, nutritional yeast and Dijon mustard and stir in to create a really cheesy texture. Add cooked macaroni and set to one side.

In another pan, add olive oil and breadcrumbs together. Sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper over it. Allow them to brown and then spoon them over the Mac and ‘Cheese’ mixture.

Serve and no one is any the wiser!