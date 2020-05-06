Craig Revel Horwood on the likelihood of Strictly returning

The on-going COVID-19 pandemic has caused major disruptions to all aspects of our lives, including the entertainment industry. TV shows and movies have halted filming, award shows have been cancelled and cinema releases postponed.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing will be relieved to hear that the show’s producers have set contingency plans to make sure the show goes ahead this autumn.

Strictly usually airs in September/October but fans have expressed their doubts about the show, especially given how severe the crisis is in the United Kingdom. Another major issue is how hard it is to socially distance on the show, considering people have to dance together.

Despite their concerns, judge Craig Revel Horwood has stressed that the show must go on. He told ITV’s Lorraine that there are dance routines that don’t involve couples being together.

"Fingers crossed, obviously. There are ways about it, of course – if you remain two metres apart, or whatever the rules will be at the time. But yes, we want to see it back, the audience want to see it back.”

He shared: “There’s a contingency plan in place with the producers to bring it to the nation and of course it is such a wonderful show, such a happy show, everyone knows it’s the lead-up to Christmas. People want to feel good about themselves and what better way of doing that than dancing, so yeah, we are keeping our fingers crossed.”

“Being pushed into a creative corner I think brings out the best in people,” he added.