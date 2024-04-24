Courteney Cox recalls why partner Johnny McDaid ended engagement

Courteney Cox has opened up about her brief split from her partner Johnny McDaid.

The Friends star has been dating the Snow Patrol hitmaker for over a decade. The pair got engaged in 2014 after a whirlwind romance.

However, one year later, the couple decided to split. After rekindling their romance in 2016, Courteney and Johnny are still happily together, but are now no longer engaged.

Speaking on the Minnie Questions podcast with Minnie Driver, Courteney has since chosen to reflect on how their initial split occurred.

“So three years in, we broke up and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy,” the 59-year-old admitted.

“I didn't know it was coming. Whether I should have or not, it was just like… we went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries – what we could and couldn't accept about each other,” Courteney recalled.

“Instead, he just broke up within the first minute, and I was like, ‘What?'. And we were engaged. And I was so shocked, I was in so much pain. I also don't like surprises, and he's an incredible human being, so he wasn't trying to surprise,” the actress noted.

“He was in that much pain in the relationship. There was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart,” Courteney added.

The Hollywood star went on to detail how she used the breakup to change her mindset.

“So as opposed to like going, ‘F*** him’, getting in this mode of anger, I leant in and I did the most work on myself by far. I learned how to reclaim my voice, boundaries, what were my motives in life,” she explained, adding that she is “so thankful” that their split happened.

“I'm thankful that Johnny was so bold and brave because it was life-changing for me, and I'm sure for him,” Courteney concluded.