Courteney Cox ‘plans winter wedding in Ireland’ with Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox is reportedly back in wedding planning mode, with plans to marry her long-time love, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid in his home town of Derry, this winter.

The pair were previously engaged back in 2014, one year after they started dating. However, deciding to slow things down, the couple called off their engagement shortly afterwards, but have remained together ever since.

Now it seems the two are ready to make things official, after being separated for nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Courteney and Johnny's stint apart was a huge wake-up call, and they agreed to marry as soon as the Covid restrictions eased so they could celebrate with all their loved ones,” a source revealed to Closer.

“They're planning an intimate winter wedding in Johnny's hometown of Derry, Northern Ireland in December at a local church, followed by a big party at a romantic castle nearby set in 1.000 acres of private land.”

Wanting to have her nearest and dearest by her side, Courteney reportedly asked her 17-year-old daughter Coco and her best friend and former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston to be beside her as she says ‘I do’.

“Courtney asked Jen and her daughter Coco, 17 to be joint maid of honour, and she can't wait to finally become Mrs McDaid and make things official,” the insider added.

It’s widely known that Courteney and Johnny were first introduced by their mutual friend, Ed Sheeran. Therefore, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Bad Habits singer played a special role in their big day.