Courteney Cox honours partner Johnny McDaid with huge milestone

Courteney Cox has been taking a trip down memory lane!

The Friends star has been marking the 10th year of her relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid.

In honour of the couple’s milestone anniversary, Courteney has taken to social media to detail how she first met Johnny – and it was through a very famous mutual friend!

On her Instagram page last night, the 59-year-old shared a video montage of her relationship with Johnny, which began with a throwback snap of herself with Bad Habits hitmaker Ed Sheeran.

“10 years ago, this guy introduced me to…” Courteney teased, before revealing a snap of Johnny and Ed and writing: “This guy”.

The heartwarming video then goes on to showcase an abundance of snaps of Courteney and Johnny together, many of them proving them to be very much in love.

In a surprising move, the video then cuts to a clip featuring Ed, Johnny and Ed’s wife Cherry Seaborn, as the hit singer puts a personal twist on his song Shape Of You.

“Every day discovering something brand new, Johnny’s beard is the shape of you,” Ed sang jokingly to the camera.

Credit: Courteney Cox Instagram

The video ends with an adorable portrait of the couple together, with the actress writing: “Happy anniversary J”.

“10 years!!!” Courteney further gushed in her caption, alongside a love heart.

Many followers of the Hollywood couple have since taken to the comments section of Courteney’s post to express their delight.

“Why do I feel bad for Chandler,” one fan teased, referring to the husband of Courteney’s Friends character Monica.

Credit: Courteney Cox Instagram

“Imagine being introduced to your partner by Ed Sheeran,” another amazed.

Courteney and Johnny first met at a party in Los Angeles in 2013, and after dating for several months, the pair announced their engagement in June 2014.

However, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2019, Courteney confirmed that they were no longer engaged, explaining: "He's not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we're just together.”