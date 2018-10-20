Couple goals: Prince Harry reveals his sweet pre-speech ritual with bae

Despite the Duke of Sussex's ample experience in giving public speeches, it seems that he still gets nervous in front of crowds.

In preparation of the Invictus Games 2018, Prince Harry wanted to practice his speech in front of the person whose opinion he values most – his wife.

Meghan Markle walked over to the rows of empty chairs set up for the big event and took a seat in the front row.

Her hubby took the stage with microphone in hand and began his practised words.

Outside the Sydney Opera House, Harry looked at his partner’s reassuring smile and found the words he knew would be spoken in front of a full house that evening.

With the support of his duchess, he knew he could do anything.

The royals’ official Instagram shared the intimate moment with the caption: “Almost time for The Invictus Games 2018.

“The Duke of Sussex makes his final speech preparations ahead of tonight’s Opening Ceremony.”

Many fans have already commented on how sweet Harry and Meghan’s relationship is.

“What a great picture. Duke and Duchess are showing their commitment to each other and to the causes close to their hearts,” said one comment.

“They truly are an amazing team”, said another.

Prince Harry started The Invictus Games four years ago after seeing the positive impact sport could have on the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured and ill servicemen and women.

Wounded warriors compete from all over the world in sports like golf and wheelchair tennis.

It is sweet to see the couple supporting each other in all that they do, and we are seriously jealous of how perfect they are for each other!