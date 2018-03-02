Could hooking yourself up to an IV drip be the secret to eternal youth?

We all know that staying hydrated is good for your health as well as your beauty regimen, but sometimes getting those two litres a day can be a struggle.

There have been plenty of out there beauty procedures doing the rounds lately, from lip fillers to robotic facials, but the latest might just be the most hardcore.

When we think of IV drips we think hospital patients and backless gowns, not a glowing complexion, but hydrating beauty drips claim to be the most beneficial beauty buzz around.

Intravenous vitamin therapy is the latest celebrity health fad, and claims to give a gleaming glow and increase energy levels.

It's as similar to the medical practice as can be, except instead of being hooked up to a regular fluid drip, beauty IVs are infused with vitamins and minerals.

Stars like Rihanna, Madonna and Simon Cowell have opted for the treatment, and the drips claim to do everything from curing hangovers to improving cardiovascular health.

"The body can only digest 55 percent of vitamins and fluids taken orally but is able to absorb 100 percent of fluids and nutrients that are delivered intravenously and is therefore able to utilise them quickly and efficiently," according to Venus Medical who are offering the treatment in Ireland for the first time.

Using REVIV IV drips, the treatment comes in a variety of types, so curing whatever ails you can be tailored.

Whether it's recovering from jetlag or turning back the clock on ageing, hooking yourself up to an IV drip could be the cure.

Well, if it's good enough for Rihanna…