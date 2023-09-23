Cotone Collection is redefining the art of luxury sleepwear

Sleep has never been more satisfying. The renowned purveyor of luxury sleepwear, Cotone Collection consists of a stunning range of high-comfort, high-quality pieces that are ethically and sustainably produced from natural fabrics and are designed to give you the best night's sleep. Frustrated with the current luxury sleepwear offering in Ireland and on a mission to improve sleep quality, Cotone Collection founder, Hollianne Phelan wanted to create a luxury sleepwear range that was sustainable, ethical, and that delivers on performance, fit, quality, sizing, and style.

After extensive market research, Hollianne created designs to combat the design flaws and issues identified across the sleepwear industry and by investing in innovative fabric products and garment-making, the Cotone Collection was born.

Cotone Collection founder, Hollianne Phelan comments; “The large majority of sleepwear on the market to date has been a carbon copy of each other with respect to design and sizing. Arms are tight underarms and prevent movement, crotch and leg seams are so tight that they’re not conducive to sleep, and shorts disappear. Ironically many aspects of these designs and fabrics used are proven to negatively impact sleep quality.

Cotone Collection founder, Hollianne Phelan



Everyone sizes up a size or two in the hope of achieving a fit that is comfortable to sleep in. I think this is a significant flaw in the way sleepwear lines are designed and I am so proud that Cotone Collection is here to offer a sustainable alternative in the luxury sleepwear space that is designed with the end goal of sleep in mind”

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to quality, Cotone Collection’s luxury sleepwear is made in a family-run factory based in Portugal. Each piece is hand-made with care by seamstresses, expertly tailored to perfection, providing a fit that enhances both comfort and style. The entire collection is made from 100% European Cotton woven into a muslin material to make everything extra soft ensuring a heavenly touch against the skin which promises a transformative sleep experience like no other.

Key sets from the Cotone Collection include:

Wind Me Down Gown (€120)

Designed to wrap you in comfort, its relaxed dropped shoulders combined with its wide box sleeve make this piece the perfect pullover. The length is generous, providing nearly full body cover. Made from 100% European Cotton, woven into a muslin material to feel as soft as a baby's blanket

Set My Arms Free & Hug Me To Sleep Shorts (€150)

The ‘Set My Arms Free’ sleep tee is a boxed fit, short-sleeved, pyjama top. This button-up sleep tee has double-lined pockets, mindfully placed at breast height to help fight a cold breeze. The dropped shoulders, boxed sleeves and extended seams eliminate any restriction while sleeping.The ‘Hug Me to Sleep Shorts’ are high-waisted, with a substantially thick waistband designed to support and cradle you to sleep.

Sleeve Of Your Dreams & Hug Me To Sleep Pants (€180)

The ‘Sleeves of Your Dreams’ sleep shirt is designed with the ultimate comfort and style in mind. Its pockets are double-lined and mindfully placed at breast height to help fight a cold breeze. We have dropped the shoulders, designed luxurious puffy sleeves, and extended seams past the typical standard across most sleepwear lines to eliminate restriction whilst sleeping. The ‘Hug Me to Sleep Pants’ are high-waisted, with a substantially thick waistband designed to support and cradle you to sleep. With a wide breezy fit leg design, you can enjoy full movement while you stretch and curl.

The Cotone Collection sets are also available to individuals to allow people to mix and match short sleeves with pants, and full-length sleeves with shorts to stay true to our comfortable sizing values so people can create their dream sleep set on our website and mix and match to their own specific preferences.

The Cotone Collection is available online at www.CotoneCollection.ie.