Corrie’s Victoria Ekanoye gives birth to first child with Jonny Lomas

Huge congratulations are in order for soap star Victoria Ekanoye who has welcomed the birth of her first child, a beautiful baby boy with partner Jonny Lomas.

The Coronation Street actress announced the wonderful news by sharing an adorable clip of her little one’s hands clutching onto her fingers, which she posted to social media on Sunday.

“Our prince, our love, our world, our miracle,” Victoria captioned the sweet clip with Betty Noyes' beautiful song, Baby Mine playing in the background.

Victoria’s exciting announcement was of course flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family, fans and fellow Corrie co-stars.

Samia Longchambon who plays Maria on the cobbles, sweetly wrote, “Oh wow! Beautiful news.. huge congratulations to you all darling girl!”

“Congratulations guys! So pleased for you both,” Lucy Fallon, who plays Corrie’s Bethany Platt, commented.

Meanwhile, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt gushed, “You did it mama!!!!!! So happy for you and your gorgeous lil family!!! Congratulations!!!!!”.

The 38-year-old new mum previously revealed in an Instagram post earlier this year that she hasn’t exactly been having an easy pregnancy.

“So, truth be told, it’s been a bit of a challenging pregnancy, which I guess is why I’ve been so private about it,” Victoria confessed, explaining that she had to get an ECV (external cephalic version) to manually turn her baby, who was in a breech position for about two months.

“After a rather uncomfortable but mercifully quick procedure, we’re back on track!” she wrote, updating her 23.1K Instagram followers.

Thankfully, Victoria and Jonny’s baby boy arrived safe and sound, and we couldn’t be more delighted for the two!