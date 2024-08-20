Corrie’s Nicola Thorp marries fiancé Nikesh in ‘magical’ ceremony

Wedding bells have been ringing.

Congratulations are in order for Nicola Thorp and Nikesh Patel as they have tied the knot.

The Coronation Street actress and Starstruck actor announced the wonderful news on social media while sharing an insight into their big day.

While opening up about the day she said ‘I do’, Nicola, who is best known for playing Nicola Rubinstein in the hit ITV soap, described the ceremony as ‘magical’.

On Instagram, Thorp showcased a video to her 60.1K followers that gave a glimpse into the wedding celebration.

She captioned the post, “This weekend, we got married in the same place that race riots broke out three weeks ago”.

“Two hearts, two families, two cultures: united, celebrated and loved. Love wins”.

Nicola closed off by adding, “Thank you to all our friends and family for making it so magical”.

Many loved ones and famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the lovebirds on their marriage.

Coronation Street’s Sair Khan wrote, “WE HAD THE BEST TIME! Love you both so much”.

“The most beautiful day”, penned It’s a Sin actor Nathaniel Curtis.

Singer Kazz Kumar said, “Congratulations!! You both looked incredible!!!”.

Nicola and Nikesh first made their relationship public in October 2021 when celebrating Nicola’s birthday.

The couple then announced they were expecting their first child together in September 2023. They revealed the birth of their little one, a baby girl, in January of this year alongside an important message about the conflict in Gaza.

Thorp admitted she was ‘shattered and smitten’ after welcoming her daughter into the world, while also opening up about social media being a ‘difficult place right now’ due to the heartbreaking images of families experiencing conflict.