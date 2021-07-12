Corrie’s Helen Flanagan recalls ‘magical’ labour with son Charlie

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan is now a proud mum-of-three after welcoming the birth of her third child with footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair, a sweet baby boy named Charlie.

Helen’s pregnancies were far from easy due to her hyperemesis gravidarum, an extremely severe form of morning sickness and nausea which left her bed-ridden and in and out of hospital for months on end. However, despite her months of suffering, Helen’s recent labour experience was actually quite special.

Welcoming the birth of her third little bundle of joy just four months ago, Helen has now opened up about her baby boy’s magical birth story, admitting that after deciding that Charlie would be her last child, she’s now considering trying for baby number four!

“When you feel so dreadful, you do think, ‘No way, I will absolutely never have another baby,’ but as soon as Charlie arrived I just thought, ‘You’re so worth it,’” Helen said in a recent interview with OK! Magazine, adding, “I wouldn’t rule out another. I’ve always said in my head I wanted four.”

Helen and her long-term partner Scott are already loving parents to their two daughters, six-year-old Matilda and three-year-old Delilah, who are now the best big sisters to their new baby brother Charlie.

Opening up about her birth experience, Helen explained how magical it was to become a mum again for the third time, after a worrisome incident which occurred the week before she went into labour.

“It was short and such a magical experience. I got in the bath before going to hospital and Matilda said, ‘Mummy, are you going to push my baby out now?’” Helen lovingly recalled, adding, “Once I got to the hospital I got in the water there and I felt quite calm.”

Explaining the pre-birth anxiety, Helen said, “Five days before my due date I’d had a bad fall and had to go to hospital. I didn’t want to mention it on social media because I was a bit anxious anyway. My mum was watching Delilah while I went to the physio as I’ve had a bad back, and when I opened my mum’s front door Delilah ran out. My mum lives on a busy road so I grabbed Delilah but I had sandals on and went flying, and landed badly on my coccyx.”

“When I went to hospital after the fall they asked me if I wanted to be induced but I chose not to as I thought it would be easier to give birth naturally. In the end I had to give birth on my side because I couldn’t lie on my back because it was so painful,” Helen confessed, adding, “Thankfully Scott was an amazing birthing partner.”

Announcing the wonderful news of her little man’s arrival this past March, Helen shared a sweet photo of herself cuddling her new son in hospital, writing, “We are absolutely besotted with our perfect little prince.”