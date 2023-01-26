Corrie’s Faye Brooks engaged to boyfriend Iwan Lewis

Faye Brooks is engaged!

The former Coronation Street star has revealed that she is now betrothed to her partner Iwan Lewis.

The 35-year-old actress – who is best known for playing Kate Connor in the ITV soap from 2015 to 2019 – announced the joyful news with a statement to OK!.

"We’re thrilled to announce that Iwan and I are engaged," Faye gushed.

Credit: Faye Brooks Instagram

"He proposed on New Year’s Eve. I am going to be marrying my best friend in the world after 16 years of friendship,” she added with delight.

Faye and Iwan grew close in 2011, when they were both cast in the UK and Ireland stage tour of Legally Blonde. Faye starred as the lead role of Elle Woods, whereas Iwan played her love interest, Emmett. The two became firm friends and had remained in each other's lives ever since.

Credit: Faye Brooks Instagram

The pair eventually entered into a relationship in October of last year.

Until now, Faye has kept her blossoming relationship rather private. However, the Corrie star has occasionally teased her Instagram followers with a few glimpses into her romance with Iwan.

In one stunning snap shared earlier this month, the couple can be seen grinning together on a cocktail date. “My person,” Kate penned in her caption.

Credit: Faye Brooks Instagram

In another heartwarming post, the actress shared a beautiful image of her and her partner’s joined hands.

“All I want for Christmas is you,” she scribed lovingly.

Congratulations to Faye and Iwan on their exciting news – we can’t wait to hear more about their upcoming nuptials!