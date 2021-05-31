Corrie’s Brooke Vincent opens up about her scary birth experience

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent is now a mum of two-under-two, after welcoming the birth of her second child with partner Kean Bryan nearly one month ago.

While Brooke — who is already a proud mum to her 18-month-old son Mexx — was elated to welcome another bouncing baby boy uniquely named Monroe SJ Bryan, her birth experience didn’t exactly go to plan.

Nine hours before Brooke’s scheduled C-section, the 28-year-old mum went into labour. Explaining the whole ordeal in an interview with OK! Magazine, Brooke said, “I was booked in for 11am on May 4 and I’d planned to take Mexx to nursery, but I went into labour at 2am.”

“I didn’t really know if I was in labour or not — because I wasn’t meant to go in until the morning! We got to the hospital but somebody was already in the theatre because, of course, my appointment for a section wasn’t until later. I was just hoping they could get me in as soon as possible.”

Continuing, Brooke said, “I only had gas and air at this point but I was saying, ‘Is there anything else you can give me? Can’t you just give me the injection now?’”

“My waters also broke in the hospital naturally, whereas last time they had to break them. The whole thing was like a comedy sketch! I was like, ‘What is that?!’ It definitely wasn’t the plan, but then, what ever goes to plan?”

Eventually Brook was able to have her C-section, however there was a slight complication when her little lad arrived. When Monroe was born, he swallowed a little bit of fluid, which caused the doctors to be concerned for his breathing.

“They had to take him off straight away to check him over, so I didn’t hold him for an hour. Thankfully he was okay and I finally got to hold him when I was in recovery,” Brooke explained.

Announcing the wonderful news of her baby boy's arrival, Brooke shared a sweet photo of Monroe's little legs, captioning the post by writing, "On the morning of Tuesday 4th May at 8.14am; the exact same time as his big brother .. our little boy came into the world."

"Monroe S J Bryan you’ve added so much love & happiness to our little family! Me, your daddy & big brother are all besotted with you," the mum-of-two lovingly wrote.